Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at $784,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

