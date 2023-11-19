Daniel W. Fleming Sells 5,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 674,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,820,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

