Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.57, but opened at $42.73. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 134,847 shares.

Specifically, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,367.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,313 shares of company stock worth $589,688 and have sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,813,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

