Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$37.21 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$40.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.