Derek Andersen Sells 10,047 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $251,429.02.

Snap Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.