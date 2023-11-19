Derek Andersen Sells 10,047 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $251,429.02.
Snap Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.52.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.