Desjardins Downgrades Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) to Tender

Desjardins lowered shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.72 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.27.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

About Marathon Gold

MOZ stock opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

