Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,342.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 327.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

