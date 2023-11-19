Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $39.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.59.

TPG opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,745.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,158,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth $210,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $83,855,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in TPG by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

