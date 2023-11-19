Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Compass Group (LON:CPG) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,400 ($29.47) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,106 ($25.86).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Goodbody assumed coverage on Compass Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.03) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,140 ($26.28).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Compass Group Company Profile

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 2,092 ($25.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,769 ($21.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($27.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,051.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,084.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,905.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.