Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.18.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

