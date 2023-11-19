DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $142.96 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

NYSE DKS opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

