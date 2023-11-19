Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 127,629 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $175,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,829 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

