Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 136,367 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of CF Industries worth $174,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CF opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.