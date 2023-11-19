Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $162.21 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Leidos worth $162,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.6 %

LDOS opened at $105.26 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

