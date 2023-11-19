Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $176.47 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of US Foods worth $176,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 18.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in US Foods by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 74,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

