Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $176.47 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDFree Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.71% of US Foods worth $176,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 18.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in US Foods by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 74,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

US Foods stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.