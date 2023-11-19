Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.05 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.06% of NRG Energy worth $177,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $48.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

