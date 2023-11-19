Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $179,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,596 shares of company stock worth $21,922,137. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

