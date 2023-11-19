Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of International Paper worth $170,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

IP stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

