Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Progressive worth $163,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Progressive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.83. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

