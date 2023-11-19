Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 58,332 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of Voya Financial worth $170,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,043,000 after buying an additional 110,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

VOYA opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

