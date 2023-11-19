Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.67 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.