Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.