Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.2 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $35.21.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
