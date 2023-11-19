Douglas McTaggart Buys 10,000 Shares of The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas McTaggart bought 10,000 shares of Lottery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.60 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($29,299.36).
Douglas McTaggart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Douglas McTaggart acquired 245 shares of Lottery stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.72 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,156.89 ($736.87).
Lottery Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 966.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Lottery Announces Dividend
Lottery Company Profile
The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.