Douglas McTaggart Buys 10,000 Shares of The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas McTaggart bought 10,000 shares of Lottery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.60 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($29,299.36).

Douglas McTaggart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Douglas McTaggart acquired 245 shares of Lottery stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.72 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,156.89 ($736.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 966.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lottery’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

