Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $9.33. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 255,811 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAPA

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after buying an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 770,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.