Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DX opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.23. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 866.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

