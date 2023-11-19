Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Trading Up 8.8 %

EATBF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

