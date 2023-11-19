ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.78.

TSE ECN opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$522,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 750,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,475. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

