EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,500 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 7,916,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,025.4 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
ELCPF opened at $4.64 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
