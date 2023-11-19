Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $84.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

