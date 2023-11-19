Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Elastic Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $84.04.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
