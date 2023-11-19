Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

