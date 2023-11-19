Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $64.03. Approximately 182,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 296,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.