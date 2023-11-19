Enerplus Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.09. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

