Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENLT opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

