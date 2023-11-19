Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Equifax Stock Up 2.4 %

Equifax stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Equifax by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

