Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $8.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

