Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 581.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

