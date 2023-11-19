Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Parkland Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.62.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a one year low of C$25.14 and a one year high of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.89.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

