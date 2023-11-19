Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

ERNA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.37.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

