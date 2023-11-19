Experian’s (EXPN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,880 ($35.37) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,036 ($37.28).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,933 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,685.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,800.72. The stock has a market cap of £26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,313.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,676.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

