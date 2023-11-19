EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,036,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,883,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,780,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 327,892 shares of company stock worth $4,296,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

