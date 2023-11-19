Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Fair Isaac worth $179,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.80.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,042.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $568.38 and a twelve month high of $1,046.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $906.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $846.07.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,760. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

