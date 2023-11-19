Fanhua (FANH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.26%.

FANH stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.07. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fanhua in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

