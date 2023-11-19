FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP) Insider Purchases £97,230 in Stock

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Seamus Keating bought 10,500 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £97,230 ($119,403.17).

FD Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 977 ($12.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,248.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,605.22. The company has a market cap of £274.44 million, a PE ratio of -2,505.13 and a beta of 0.68. FD Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 740 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

