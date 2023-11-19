Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,578,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 3,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Shares of FNMA stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
