FedEx Co. (FDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 on January 2nd

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $255.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.44. FedEx has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

View Our Latest Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.