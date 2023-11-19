Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

FIS stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

