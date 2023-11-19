Financial Review: Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) versus D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -2.86% -22.23% -5.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Beyond and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beyond and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Beyond.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.58 billion 0.46 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -4.52 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.38 -$177.94 million ($0.09) -14.67

Beyond has higher revenue and earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beyond beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

