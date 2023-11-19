FinVolution Group (FINV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $424.16 million during the quarter.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on FINV

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Man Group plc increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,128,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,467,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 1,188,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,577,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 885,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 844,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,049,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.