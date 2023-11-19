First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 306,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 54.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,460.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,333.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

