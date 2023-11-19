First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Price Target Raised to $43.00

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
THFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on THFF
First Financial Price Performance
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.